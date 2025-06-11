Still A Virgin At 34, Reading Man Tries Tantra And Pickup Lines On New TLC Show

Alex, who lives in his parents’ attic and drives his mom’s minivan, is one of the stars of TLC’s newest original series, "Virgins," which premiered Monday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

The show follows four adults in their 30s and 40s who have never had sex, as they take big swings toward intimacy, love, and self-discovery.

Alex’s sisters are determined to push him out of his comfort zone — and out of the attic. From tantra speed dating to testing pickup lines at bars, Alex is on a mission to take his first real steps into adulthood and romance.

You can watch him get a full chest watch, get a tour of his room "where the magic happens," and hear him confess his last date was 10 years ago.

In addition to Alex, "Virgins" follows three other adults navigating love, intimacy, and vulnerability for the first time.

Deanne (Los Angeles, CA) is a 35-year-old career-driven beauty with sky-high standards and a habit of ghosting anyone who doesn’t meet them. Friends push her to get back into the dating game — but will she finally let her guard down?

Rhasha (Jacksonville, FL) is a 42-year-old divorcee who has never had sex — not even during her marriage. After losing 80 pounds, she’s ready to explore role play and BDSM in her search for self-love and sexual freedom.

Sonali (Hollywood, CA) is a 37-year-old South Asian woman who’s barely dated and still dreams of the perfect romantic first time. Raised in a conservative home, she’s now learning to let go of fear and embrace her own desires.

According to TLC, the series is a “wild, warm, and wonderfully awkward ride” through awkward first dates, unexpected intimacy workshops, and deeply personal breakthroughs.

Episodes air weekly on TLC, and are available for streaming on discovery+.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.