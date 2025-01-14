Keith Feese, 52, was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger west on State Route 901 in Cass Township, Schuylkill County, when he crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with a 2011 Ford F550 driven by Kevin Kistler Jr., 22, of New Ringgold, police said.

The collision occurred approximately 535 feet west of Owl Road at 3:10 p.m. Feese's truck struck the driver's side utility box of Kistler's vehicle, causing disabling damage to Feese's truck, which came to rest in the eastbound lane.

Feese, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Airbags deployed in his vehicle, police said. Kistler, who was wearing a seat belt, refused medical transport and was not injured.

The vehicles were removed from the scene by Dave Hammer's Towing and Mark Hammer's Towing. Minersville Fire Company, Minersville EMS, and PennDOT assisted state police at the scene.

The road was dry at the time of the crash, and no charges have been filed, police said.

Keith was born and raised in Shamokin and attended Shamokin Area High School, according to his social media. He was a Steelers fan who loved spending time with friends and family.

A Double Tragedy

Keith’s death came just one week after his brother, Richard "Rick" Feese, passed away in his home in Shamokin. On New Year’s Day, Rick had written a reflective Facebook post wishing everyone a good year, and his last Intro/bio update reads: "Here today, gone tomorrow, ya just never know!!"

The brothers are survived by their brothers Lenny Feese (Sue) of Shamokin and Russ Feese (Patty) of Ranshaw, their sister Dianne Allen (Robert) of Trevorto, as well as Rick's son Eric (Diane) of Aristes and his daughters. They were predeceased by their brother Marlin "Tom" Feese, according to Rick's obituary posted by Farrow-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Service.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life for Rick Feese will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at Farrow-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Service in Shamokin. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m., with a private burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Funeral details for Keith have yet to be released.

As Rick poignantly reminded his friends in his final Facebook post: "Here today, gone tomorrow, ya just never know." His family can share more information about the brothers by emailing Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

