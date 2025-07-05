Sex Acts With Patient Billed To Medicaid By PA Therapist As 'Sessions,' AG Says

Michael E. Miller, 36, allegedly crossed every ethical and professional line while counseling a woman in Lycoming County from July 2023 to February 2024.

He didn’t just talk—he allegedly touched her inappropriately, made graphic personal disclosures, smoked weed with her, showered with her, and had sex with her at her home during one session, authorities said.

The woman told investigators she felt pressured to comply or risk being dropped as a client.

Miller reportedly billed Medical Assistance for every session—racking up $7,086.60 in fraudulent charges.

“This wasn’t a mistake,” AG Sunday said. “This was predatory.”

Miller’s case is one of two from Pennsylvania spotlighted in a massive federal takedown of healthcare fraud schemes across the country. The DOJ’s nationwide sweep charged 324 defendants in schemes totaling more than \$14.6 billion in intended losses.

The second Pennsylvania defendant: Khalil Rashid Rivera, 30, a case manager with a Children’s Services Center in Luzerne County.

Rivera allegedly ghosted dozens of families but kept billing as if he were visiting them. One family hadn’t seen him in nearly a year, investigators say. When pressed, Rivera allegedly brought stacks of visit forms to be signed all at once—backdated and bogus.

An internal review revealed his badge frequently logged him in at the office during times he claimed to be out in the field. He allegedly submitted false claims for 54 child clients, totaling more than \$72,000 in overpayments.

“These people were supposed to care for vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Sunday said. “Instead, one used therapy to sexually exploit a patient. The other completely abandoned kids who needed him—then stole from the system.”

Both men are facing criminal charges filed by the Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. They remain innocent unless proven guilty.

