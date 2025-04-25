The arrests happened during "Operation Impact Demand (X)" at a Silver Spring Township hotel, according to the Cumberland County Human Trafficking Task Force. The operation was carried out alongside the Silver Spring Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

"The money these individuals spend on prostitution-related activities is the money that fuels human trafficking in Cumberland County," McCormack said. "This is not a victimless crime. Our message is clear – if you plan to commit this crime, do not come into Cumberland County."

Among those charged is Seth Finkey, 45, of Carlisle, who is currently listed as a district manager for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. based in the Reading area, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously held roles with Gander Mountain, Field & Stream, and Kmart Corporation.

The following men allegedly tried to pay female escorts for sex and will be required to appear at District Court 09-3-04 for preliminary hearings:

Jacob Bashore, 34, of Lancaster.

Thomas Daughtrey, 53, of Red Lion.

Seth Finkey, 45, of Carlisle.

Scott Geissler, 54, of Hanover.

Gregory Gemberling, 67, of Freeburg.

Michael Kurtz, 40, of Carlisle.

Justin Mannino, 36, of Conestoga.

McCormack praised the partnering agencies and warned that enforcement operations will continue throughout the county. So far, 93 arrests have been made in similar stings.

