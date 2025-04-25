Overcast 77°

SHARE

Seth Finkey Caught In Cumberland Human Trafficking Sting

A Lowe’s district manager is among seven Pennsylvania men accused of fueling human trafficking by trying to buy sex at a Cumberland County hotel, District Attorney Seán M. McCormack announced on Friday, April 25.

Seth Finkey

Seth Finkey

Photo Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (left); LinkedIn/Seth Finkey @seth-finkey-65aa6139
Top row from left to right: Jacob Bashore,&nbsp;Justin Mannino,&nbsp;Michael Kurtz and bottom row left to right:&nbsp;Scott Geissler,&nbsp;Thomas Daughtrey, and&nbsp;Gregory Gemberling.

Top row from left to right: Jacob Bashore, Justin Mannino, Michael Kurtz and bottom row left to right: Scott Geissler, Thomas Daughtrey, and Gregory Gemberling.

 Photo Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The arrests happened during "Operation Impact Demand (X)" at a Silver Spring Township hotel, according to the Cumberland County Human Trafficking Task Force. The operation was carried out alongside the Silver Spring Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

"The money these individuals spend on prostitution-related activities is the money that fuels human trafficking in Cumberland County," McCormack said. "This is not a victimless crime. Our message is clear – if you plan to commit this crime, do not come into Cumberland County."

Among those charged is Seth Finkey, 45, of Carlisle, who is currently listed as a district manager for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. based in the Reading area, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously held roles with Gander Mountain, Field & Stream, and Kmart Corporation.

The following men allegedly tried to pay female escorts for sex and will be required to appear at District Court 09-3-04 for preliminary hearings:

  • Jacob Bashore, 34, of Lancaster.
  • Thomas Daughtrey, 53, of Red Lion.
  • Seth Finkey, 45, of Carlisle.
  • Scott Geissler, 54, of Hanover.
  • Gregory Gemberling, 67, of Freeburg.
  • Michael Kurtz, 40, of Carlisle.
  • Justin Mannino, 36, of Conestoga.

McCormack praised the partnering agencies and warned that enforcement operations will continue throughout the county. So far, 93 arrests have been made in similar stings.

to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE