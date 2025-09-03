Fair 74°

Raymond Dawson, 90, Killed In Crash With Transit Van:Coroner

A 90-year-old man was killed in a crash in Ryan Township, Schuylkill County on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

 Photo Credit: Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center (Facebook)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Raymond C. Dawson, 90, of Ryan Township, was pronounced dead at 4:44 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, according to Coroner Daniel Buglio.

Dawson died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision, Buglio said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

The crash happened at approximately 1:03 p.m. on the 800 block of Barnsville Drive in Ryan Township. Investigators said Dawson was driving a car that collided with a transit van.

The Ryan Township Police Department is investigating alongside the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

