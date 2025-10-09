Detectives responded to the 800 block of Nicolls Street for numerous shots fired and found two men with gunshot wounds in Reading on Saturday, Sept. 27,at 5:58 a.m., police said. The victims were identified as Victor Ureña-Yami, 25, and Victor Jimenez, 21, and both died at the scene, authorities said.

A short time later, Raul Perez-Diaz, 31, arrived at Reading Hospital and told investigators he fired in self-defense after an altercation on Nicolls Street in Reading on Saturday at 6:36 a.m., police said. Witnesses and video contradicted that story, investigators said.

Investigators recovered a firearm that ballistics confirmed was used in the shooting in Reading on that same day, police said. Perez-Diaz later told detectives he would report to City Hall but never showed, resulting in an arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree murder, and related charges on Thursday, Oct. 9, authorities said. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, police noted.

About Victim Victor Anderson Ureña Yami:

Ureña Yami was born on Jan. 13, 2000, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and is lovingly remembered by his parents José V. Ureña López and Dolores Yami Soriano, and his siblings Evelyn and Kevin Ureña Yami, according to his obituary published by Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory. His family described him as noble, joyful, humble, and generous—a young man whose smile and spirit lit up every room and who loved gaming with friends and Dominican music, as stated in his obituary.

Services

Visitation is Friday, Oct. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560, according to the obituary. A procession to Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, follows on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, with burial at 11:30 a.m., the funeral home notes. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple, is handling arrangements; online condolences may be left on the funeral home’s website.

Tips

Anyone with information about this case or Perez-Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913; cash rewards are available for information leading to an arrest, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.