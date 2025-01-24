Fair with Haze 14°

Rabid Bear Attacks Man In Pennsylvania (Video)

A black bear that bit and scratched a man in Pennsylvania has tested positive for rabies, Pennsylvania Game Commission officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 23.

A rabid black bear.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Brigitte Werner
A stock image of a black bear.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash.com/Bruce Warrington
Jillian Pikora
The bear-human conflict occurred on Sunday, Jan. 19, in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, the commission said in a release. The adult male bear aggressively approached the man, exhibiting abnormal behavior before biting and scratching him, according to officials.

A nearby homeowner intervened, dispatching the bear to protect the victim. Pennsylvania Game Commission staff removed the bear for testing, which confirmed it was positive for rabies.

The victim, identified as Andrew Nierer, walked away from the incident with minor injuries and has received appropriate medical treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Rabies in bears is rare and typically isolated to individual cases, officials explained. Male black bears generally den alone, reducing the likelihood of further exposure among other bears in the area.

Anyone who observes wildlife behaving abnormally is urged to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD.

Daily Voice has reached out to Nierer for a comment about his thoughts upon learning the bear has rabies but has yet to hear back at the time of publishing.

