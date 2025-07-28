Puppy Found Dead In Deplorable Conditions, Pocono Mt Police Say

Dajianira Singh, 31, and Christopher Singh, 34, of 9056 Idlewild Drive, were taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at the residence the evening prior, authorities said.

Officers launched the investigation on Friday, July 25 at 6:36 p.m. after receiving reports of suspected animal cruelty, according to the release. Inside, police detailed finding deplorable housing conditions along with two severely emaciated dogs that were rushed to a veterinary hospital for emergency care.

A deceased puppy was also located. The remains were removed by a third-party contractor and transported to a medical facility for testing, police said.

The Singhs face charges pending of Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (3rd degree), Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals (2nd degree), and Misdemeanor Neglect of Animals (3rd degree), according to the department.

Arraignment details, bail, and the date of their preliminary hearing have not yet been set.

