Pablo G. Espejo died following a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Blandon and Fraser roads in Ruscombmanor on Saturday, July 13 at approximately 1:07 p.m., county officials said.

Espejo was driving east on Route 73 (Blandon Road) when his vehicle crossed over the solid double yellow lines and struck a westbound Mack truck head-on, authorities explained. His car came to final rest in the middle of the road, facing north, while the Mack truck stopped in the westbound lane, facing west.

Espejo was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:04 p.m., according to the coroner.

The dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, officials added. The crash remains under investigation.

Pablo’s family is invited to share memories, funeral details, or fundraiser arrangements by emailing Daily Voice senior editor Jillian Pikora at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.