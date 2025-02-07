Rafael Vendrell, 75, pleaded nolo contendere to two counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault in November 2023 after being accused of sexually abusing an autistic juvenile, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams.

Vendrell was released on bail while awaiting his sentencing on Feb. 14, 2024, but failed to appear in court, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant, authorities said.

On Jan. 21, 2025, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office was informed that Vendrell had been apprehended in the Dominican Republic. He was extradited to Florida, where Berks County Sheriff’s deputies picked him up Thursday, Feb. 6, and returned him to Pennsylvania, officials said.

Vendrell has now been arraigned on a new Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Trial, or Punishment charge and will also be sentenced on his original case, prosecutors said.

