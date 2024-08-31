PA Mom Locks Children Out Of House While Passed Out High: Police

On Saturday, Aug 25, at approximately 3 a.m., officers with the Hazleton City Police Department were dispatched to West Elm Street and Poplar Street for a report of a child locked out of their home.

Upon arrival, police located the caller and the child.

The child reported sleeping in the mother's car and was ready to enter the house. Officers said they observed a pillow and blanket inside the vehicle.

After an officer knocked on the front door for an extended time, police could not make contact.

Officers learned through people on the scene that the person who resides there is known to use illegal drugs and could be in distress.

Police were able to gain entry into the home through an unlocked window to check the welfare of this child's mother. Upon entering, they made calls to the mother with no answer. The mother was found upstairs passed out in bed, police said. Officers were able to wake her up, where she was visibly under the influence of a controlled substance, they said. The mother was identified as Yuliya Hettler, also known as Yuliya Maksimova.

Hettler was then transported to the Hazleton City Police Station, where she was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Magisterial District Judge Cronauer arraigned Hettler on Aug. 25. She is awaiting a preliminary court hearing on Sept. 5. Her bail was set at $10,000, according to court records.

She could not post bail and is currently lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

