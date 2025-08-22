Michelle Boyles of Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School was once again named one of 10 winners in Simple Modern’s "Stock Your School" giveaway, the company said.

The program launched in 2024 with about 2,000 teachers and 66,000 votes cast, according to Simple Modern PR Manager Kayte Spillman. This year, participation soared to more than 3,200 teachers from all 50 states, with over 114,000 votes submitted.

Boyles credited her back-to-back wins to the dedication of her community. “Everyone, and I mean everyone, came together to vote each and every day,” she told Daily Voice. “I would make a post on Facebook each day with a picture or some fun fact reminding everyone that it was a new day to vote! So many people would share that post and it really helped to get the word around.”

The winnings have already made a tangible impact at Hepburn-Lycoming. Last year, Boyles said her $500 classroom award funded supplies for her kindergarten class as well as recess equipment for every grade level. The water bottles were so plentiful that they could be shared across the district. This year, she’s eyeing the $1,000 school grant for a colorful new project.

“My vision is to buy the stencils and paint to create games and obstacle courses and more on the blacktop,” Boyles said. “It will become a colorful space where students can play and learn!”

In addition to the school grant, this year’s top 10 winners each receive:

A fully funded Classroom Wish List (up to $500).

500 Summit 22-ounce water bottles for students.

100 Harper tote bags for teachers and staff.

“Supporting education and educators is one of our core giving pillars at Simple Modern,” said Mike Beckham, co-founder and CEO. “Stock Your School is more than a giveaway — it’s a celebration of the teachers who go above and beyond for their students every day.”

Other winners this year include teachers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.

