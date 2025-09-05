Matthew Fisher, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged after the incident at Kirby Park on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 6:32 p.m., according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the park for a report of a man harassing several individuals and making threats with a hammer. Police said Fisher approached a group participating in a Special Olympics-sanctioned event, yelled obscenities, and threatened to harm them, shouting “I’m going to get you” while waving the hammer.

Fisher was later located on the Market Street Bridge and taken into custody, police said.

While being processed at police headquarters, Fisher became uncooperative, defecated inside the holding cell, and threw fecal matter on the floor and walls before being transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Court documents show Fisher’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Kyle Halesey at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, where bail was set at $20,000. He faces charges of Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, and Summary Harassment.

He was also arraigned on a separate case the next morning before Magisterial District Judge Daniel O’Donnell, where bail was set at $10,000. In that docket, Fisher faces an additional charge of Misdemeanor Institutional Vandalism of an Educational Facility.

Fisher has been confined at Luzerne County Prison after being unable to post bail. His preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Luzerne County Central Court.

