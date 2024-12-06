Keith George Manwiller, 49, of Hummelstown, and Mathew Christian Koroma, 23, of Sinking Spring, were arrested during the sting conducted by the Berks County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force, according to Chief County Detective Michael Gombar.

Both men are accused of responding to online ads placed by detectives on websites commonly used for sexual advertisements. The suspects allegedly agreed to meet and pay for sex with purported juveniles at undisclosed locations in the county.

Manwiller and Koroma were arrested without incident and transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, where they were officially charged with:

Trafficking Individuals

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

Criminal Attempt Corruption of Minors

Criminal Attempt Statutory Sexual Assault (Koroma)

Criminal Attempt Patronizing Prostitutes (Manwiller)

Magisterial District Judge Andrea J. Book set bail at $100,000 for each defendant. Both remain presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The task force also encountered one alleged victim of human trafficking during the operation and provided services to the individual.

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has partnered with Homeland Security, local and state police agencies, and Zoe International to combat human trafficking. Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact the Berks County Detectives’ Unit at 610-478-7171. All tips will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

