Man Caught Dumping Crate With Chihuahua In Mount Pocono Dumpster: Police

A man was caught on camera dumping a small dog in a trash bin behind a Mount Pocono restaurant, police announced on Friday, July 11.

The scene of the unknown suspect leaving a Chihuahua in a crate at the dumpster outside Mi Casa Restaurant on Cleveland Avenue, in Mount Pocono. 

 Photo Credit: Mount Pocono Police
Jillian Pikora
The disturbing act of animal cruelty happened around 10 a.m. at Mi Casa Restaurant on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows a gray Nissan Rogue (model year 2008 to 2013) pulling up to the restaurant’s commercial dumpster. A man — described as white or Hispanic — is seen exiting the vehicle with a small animal crate. He tosses the crate, which held a beige dog resembling a Chihuahua, into the dumpster and drives off.

Miraculously, the dog managed to escape the bin and was last seen running off the property, police said.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help to identify the man and the vehicle.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at pmrpd.com or by calling 570-992-9911 and requesting to speak with a Pocono Mountain Regional Police officer.

