Lawrence D. Schultz, 65, of the Reading area, and formerly of Bucks County, died on Thursday, July 31, according to Deputy Coroner Investigator Holly Stavarski.

The Coroner’s Office is asking anyone with information about Schultz’s family to contact them at 610-478-3280.

No further details about Schultz’s death were released.

