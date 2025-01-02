Kenneth E. Austin, 64, allegedly pointed a handgun at the constable during the incident at his apartment on West Edwin Street on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, according to police.

The constable had been attempting to serve eviction documents when he knocked on Austin's door but received no response. A maintenance worker opened the door slightly, and Austin reportedly stated, "If you come in here I have something for you," while aiming a gun at the constable, investigators said.

The constable retreated and called for backup. Officers from the Williamsport Police Department, Lycoming Regional Police Department, and other local agencies arrived on the scene, police said. Nearby residents were evacuated for safety during the standoff.

After 50 minutes of negotiations, officers entered the apartment, where Austin allegedly resisted commands and refused to show his hands. Authorities say he was holding a firearm and carrying a large kitchen knife when he was taken into custody.

Austin was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor possessing instruments of crime, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor resisting arrest, police said.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge William Solomon on Dec. 30, and he was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to court records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.