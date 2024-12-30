Kenneth Austin, a resident of an apartment building at 798 W. Edwin St., allegedly pointed a handgun at the constable before barricading himself inside the unit around 8:03 a.m., according to the Williamsport Police Department.

Officers from the Williamsport Police, Lycoming Regional Police, Penn College Police, and Lycoming County Juvenile and Adult Probation Offices responded to the scene. Nearby residents were evacuated for their safety, authorities said.

After negotiations, officers were able to communicate with Austin and safely gain entry to the apartment, where they disarmed him and took him into custody without further incident, police said.

Charges against Austin are pending.

“The Williamsport Police would like to thank all involved who assisted in the safe outcome of this incident,” the department said in a statement.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m., and the area was cleared by 10:13 a.m., police said.

