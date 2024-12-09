Kathi Haston, 67, is accused of attacking her 87-year-old mother, Carol Haston, in their home on the 10 block of Stable Drive in Elverson Borough, authorities said.

Carol Haston was transported to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center by her daughter on Friday, Dec. 6, but medical staff suspected recent physical abuse and contacted police, according to a release.

Investigators said Carol Haston suffered a brain bleed, significant bruising across her body, and a collapsed lung. She was later transferred to Hershey Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition, officials said.

Kathi Haston has been charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, felony abuse of a care-dependent person, and misdemeanor harassment, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

