Joshua Frisch, of Frackville, was sentenced on Aug. 7, to time served (six months) and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Julia K. Munley for one count of Influencing a Federal Official by Threat, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Frisch previously pleaded guilty to threatening federal law enforcement officers, namely FBI Agents, with the intent to interfere with those officers in the performance of their official duties, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Frisch further admitted that between November 12, 2022, and November 13, 2022, he posted a series of threatening communications on multiple social media accounts, including Truth Social and X, formerly known as Twitter, which were designed to interfere with federal law enforcement officers in the performance of their official duties, Karam said.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Buchanan prosecuted the case.

