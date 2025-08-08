Trooper Joseph Perechinsky and Trooper William Jenkins III are still undergoing medical evaluations in the Scranton area to determine whether additional procedures will be needed during their recovery, authorities said.

Perechinsky enlisted in the PSP in February 2019. Jenkins, a married father of four, has served since June 2015. Both remain on administrative duty in accordance with PSP policy.

The Area 3 Major Case Team is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting along with detectives from the Susquehanna County District Attorney’s Office.

PSP thanked community members for their “overwhelming support” following the attack. Click here to read our full report on the fatal incident.

