Joseph Quattrochi’s preliminary hearing was held Wednesday, where multiple surveillance videos were presented showing his actions before, during, and after the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, prosecutors said.

Coordinated Attack Led To Deadly Shooting

According to testimony from Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Emily Raymond, Joseph Quattrochi, 47, arrived at the Wawa on West Main Street with a group of at least nine males and four females, including his sons Andrew, Christian, a 15-year-old son, and several associates. The group used at least five vehicles to travel.

Before entering the store, the Quattrochi group had a “negative interaction” with three of the victims in the parking lot, which included a honked horn and exchanged insults, police said.

The group initially left the Wawa and drove to Stroudsburg Cemetery to visit the grave of Joseph Quattrochi Jr., a deceased son, on his birthday, authorities said. However, surveillance footage showed some members of the group waiting in a nearby parking lot before turning around and returning to Wawa in a coordinated manner.

Joseph Quattrochi parked in the back while other group members positioned vehicles along the side of the store, according to investigators.

Brutal Attack Inside Wawa

Video evidence showed four males, including Andrew Quattrochi, entering Wawa and immediately attacking one of the victims, knocking him to the ground, police said. Moments later, another four males entered the store and joined the attack on the single victim, authorities said.

Sorrenti is seen on video attempting to defend his friend before being attacked himself.

At this point, Joseph Quattrochi entered the store and positioned himself next to his son, Andrew, as Garrett Sorrenti was thrown to the ground out of the camera’s view, investigators said.

While Sorrenti lay on his stomach, Andrew Quattrochi allegedly shot him in the back.

Joseph Quattrochi Fled The Scene With Andrew

The Quattrochi group immediately fled the store, but Joseph Quattrochi waited for everyone to exit before leaving, police said. Within seconds, the group scrambled into their vehicles and sped away from the scene, surveillance footage showed.

By 8:19 p.m., the entire group had left Wawa. Andrew Quattrochi was in his father’s truck as they fled the scene, authorities said.

Minutes later, Andrew allegedly texted a friend, “I just shot and killed some kid.”

Charges & Bail

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Anzini held all charges against Joseph Quattrochi for court, including:

Aggravated Assault (as an accomplice in the attack on surviving victims)

Riot

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (10 counts)

Endangering the Welfare of Children (for involving his minor son in a violent assault)

Hindering the Apprehension of Another

Tampering with Evidence

His bail remains set at $500,000, and he remains incarcerated.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities say additional criminal charges could be filed against other individuals involved in the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

