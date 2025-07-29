John Joseph Holohan, 65, was charged after Williamsport police were dispatched to the 800 block of Packer Street for reports of a gunshot inside a home, according to a release.

When officers arrived, they encountered Holohan exiting the rear of the residence and detained him without incident. Investigators determined Holohan had been arguing inside the home when he brandished a .357 Magnum revolver and fired a shot into the first-floor ceiling.

At the time of the gunfire, a 4-year-old child was in a second-floor bedroom directly above Holohan, authorities said. No one was injured.

Holohan was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of Misdemeanor Simple Assault, and one count of Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, police said.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christian Frey and placed in Lycoming County Prison after being denied bail.

