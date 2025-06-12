John Francis Gustites, 67, of Sheppton, was found guilty on Wednesday, June 11 of Third-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Simple Assault in the death of his 42-year-old son, John Andrew Gustites, according to Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and court records.

🔫 The Shooting

The deadly shooting happened between 8 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, inside their Franklin Street home in East Union Township, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The elder Gustites awoke to the sound of his son chasing a cat around the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When he tried to retrieve the cat from his son’s room, an argument broke out — initially over the pet, but quickly escalating when the younger Gustites demanded the family’s vehicle.

John F. Gustites told police he left the room, grabbed his loaded .357 Magnum revolver, and returned. His son allegedly pulled a screwdriver from his bedpost and came at him. That’s when Gustites said the gun went off.

John A. Gustites was shot in the head and died in the bedroom.

⏱ The Delay

Despite knowing his son was dead — he reportedly heard a “gurgling sound” and saw no signs of life — the elder Gustites did not call police immediately, according to court documents. He told investigators he contemplated suicide and instead watched religious videos for 12 hours.

At 8 p.m., East Union Township Police Chief Chris Dimmick arrived at the scene and found Gustites calmly sitting on the front porch. Officers from Shenandoah Borough, Mahanoy City, and Frackville responded to secure the scene, and Pennsylvania State Police Troop L's Major Case Team was activated.

Gustites was arrested at the scene, arraigned by Magistrate David Plachko, and held in Schuylkill County Prison on $250,000 bail.

👨‍👦 The Victim

John A. Gustites, 42, was from Ringtown and lived in Reading. He went to North Schuylkill Junior–Senior High School, worked independently, and was in a relationship, according to his public social media.

Court records show he had a long criminal history in Berks, York, and Schuylkill counties, including convictions for Criminal Trespass, Theft, Simple Assault, Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct, and Drug Possession, court records show.

⚖️ The Verdict

A jury convicted John F. Gustites of four charges, but found him not guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Sentencing is expected within the next 90 days. A pre-sentence investigation is underway.

