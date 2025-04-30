Firefighters were dispatched around 7:01 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, to the area of Club 40 Road and East Broad Street in Hazleton for a report of what was believed to be a mannequin on fire. When they arrived, they realized the horrifying truth — it was a human body.

Hazleton City Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Investigation Unit have launched an active investigation. No cause or manner of death has been released.

Lockwood, 39, was a dedicated first responder and community caretaker. She served as a firefighter and trustee with the Harwood Fire Company, an ambulance technician, and a caregiver to the elderly. She also coached local cheer squads.

"Jessica found fulfillment in the small acts of kindness that made a significant impact on others' lives," her obituary reads, shared by Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.

She leaves behind her two children, Wyatt and Isabella Petrill, and her husband Jim Lockwood. She is also survived by her parents, Chris and Kim Sauers, and her sisters, Jennifer Youells and Lindsey Keller.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support her children in the wake of this devastating loss.

Jessica’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 West Butler Drive, Drums, PA.

Police are urging anyone with tips or home surveillance footage to contact 911 or submit a tip here.

