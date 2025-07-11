Jalvi DeJesus Nunez, 19, of Shenandoah, was arrested on Thursday, July 10, and charged with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Sexual Abuse Material, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault, and related offenses. His bail was set at $100,000.

Earlier this month, the Shenandoah Police Department received a tip from a witness who saw a video of Nunez engaging in lewd contact with the infant. A second witness also viewed the video and contacted police.

Police notified the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section, which moved quickly to gather evidence, execute a search warrant, and seize the video in question. Agents then interviewed Nunez, who gave a statement, officials said.

“This is heinous, unfathomable conduct that has no place in civilized society,” Attorney General Sunday said in the release. “There is no one more vulnerable than an infant, and we will work to hold this defendant fully accountable for truly vile behavior.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Mary Phillips of the Child Predator Section.

