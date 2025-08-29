Disturbing Discovery

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 7:44 a.m., Jacob Pontius called Northumberland County dispatchers in a panic — his toddler son was vomiting and lethargic. Pontius admitted the child had been exposed to a chocolate bar infused with psychedelic mushrooms that he had bought months earlier and stored in the refrigerator, police wrote in the affidavit.

The chocolate, marketed as a “Mind Bar,” or Mindbar, was partially consumed, leaving behind a wrapper coated in residue. Investigators said the boy likely ingested enough of the drug-laced chocolate to cause an overdose. EMS rushed the child to a hospital as police moved in on the home.

Shocking Evidence

When officers searched the residence, they found the wrapper tucked inside a brown paper bag with psychedelic mushroom labeling, along with drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Pontius allegedly admitted he knew the chocolate contained mushrooms and told police he had purchased it “at least three months ago.”

The affidavit states both parents were present when the child overdosed. Investigators seized the evidence and detailed that the infant’s symptoms — lethargy, vomiting, and abnormal behavior — matched those of psychedelic mushroom exposure.

Criminal Charges

Pontius, 26, and Jewell Imler, 22, of Northumberland, are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Both are charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children. Pontius is also charged with Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while Imler faces the same, plus Misdemeanor Marijuana—Small Amount for Personal Use.

They were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rachel Wiest Benner on Friday, Aug. 22, and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A joint preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Daily Voice has reached out to Mindbar and has not heard back at the time of publishing. Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.