Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 31, was discovered in a grassy field by East Huller Lane on Friday, Sept. 19, at about 8:15 p.m., authorities said.

Investigators searching the area found the body of her son, 1-year-old Jeyden Junior Peguero, partially submerged in a marsh roughly 150 yards west of the first scene on Saturday, Sept. 20, at around 12 p.m., according to officials.

Autopsies performed at Tower Health Reading Hospital determined both deaths were homicides on Monday, Sept. 22, and confirmed the victims’ identities, investigators said.

Missing Endangered Advisory

The Reading Police Department had issued a missing endangered person advisory before the bodies were found. Geraldina and her son were last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, in the area of North 5th Street in Reading, police said.

The bulletin described Geraldina as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes, a tattoo on her right arm, and last seen wearing a blue dress. Jeyden was described as about 2 feet tall, 20 lbs., with brown eyes. Police said the pair were believed to be “endangered” and at “special risk of harm or injury.”

Family Background

Relatives told investigators that Geraldina had lived in the United States for about three years and has three other children still in the Dominican Republic.

Her husband, identified only as Junior, had also been found dead, though authorities have not released a cause of death.

Fundraiser For Repatriation

Family members confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign that all three — Geraldina, Junior, and Jeyden — were murdered. The fundraiser seeks $8,000 to return their bodies to the Dominican Republic for burial.

Funds will be used for funeral services, body preparation, repatriation permits, consular paperwork, and international transport, according to relatives.

Investigation

Berks County Detectives are investigating alongside Reading Police, the Berks County Forensic Services Unit, and Northern Berks Regional Police. District Attorney John T. Adams announced that a press conference is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171, Reading Police at 610-655-6116, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

