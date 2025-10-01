Four Children Among Five Killed In Pocono Mountains House Fire: PA State Police

The blaze broke out just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at a home on Willow Street in Franklin Township, Carbon County. When troopers and fire crews arrived, flames had already consumed the first floor and the rear of the second floor, according to police.

A second alarm was rung, bringing a heavy response from fire departments across the region. Despite their efforts, one woman, three boys, and a girl were found dead inside the home, authorities said. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Lehighton Area School District confirmed that three of the victims were students. Superintendent Jason Moyer said the district lost a kindergartner, a first grader, and a ninth grader in the tragedy.

“Late last night and early this morning, our community suffered a tragic loss in a house fire,” Moyer wrote in a statement to families. “While details are not publicly available as of yet, we have reason to believe that three Lehighton students, a kindergartner, first grader, and a ninth grader perished in this tragic event. There are no words available to express how deeply sad this is for everybody.”

Moyer said counseling and emotional support services are being provided in all district schools.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and fire marshals.

