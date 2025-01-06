Four $1M PA Lottery Raffle Tickets Sold In Berks, Bucks, Columbia Counties

The tickets were sold at locations in Berks, Bucks, and Columbia counties for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The winning ticket numbers, 412459, 016472, 156429, and 389266, were sold at:

Flying J, 2210 Camp Swatara Road, Frystown (Berks County)

Saz Petroleum LLC, 400 West Street Road, Warminster (Bucks County)

CVS, 101 Oxford Valley Road, Morrisville (Bucks County)

Millville Food Mart, 11 South State Street, Millville (Columbia County)

Each retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the $1 million prizes, four $100,000 tickets were sold at these locations:

Weis Markets, 73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown (Bucks County)

Cigarette & Cigar Outlet, 3573 Route 611, Bartonsville (Monroe County)

GIANT Food Stores, 1255 Carlisle Road, West York (York County)

Sheetz, 405 East 25th Avenue, Altoona (Blair County)

The $100,000 winning ticket numbers were: 399216, 306424, 045100, and 409913. Each retailer will receive a $500 bonus.

This year’s Millionaire Raffle distributed more than $5.8 million in prizes, including 100 $1,000 prizes and nearly 5,900 $100 prizes. All winning numbers can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Top-prize winners must present their tickets at a Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office. Claims for smaller prizes can be processed at any Lottery retailer.

Players are encouraged to sign their winning tickets immediately and use the Ticket Checker feature on the PA Lottery’s official app to verify winnings.

This marks the 20th year of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which has created 140 millionaires since its inception in 2005.

Visit palottery.com for a full list of winning numbers and information on how to claim your prize.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.