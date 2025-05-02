Dwight L. Meyer, 29, was allegedly drunk and high when he drove his Chevrolet Malibu south in the northbound lanes near mile marker 110.3 in Castanea Township around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lamar.

He crashed head-on into a gray Mazda CX-5 driven by 28-year-old Amanda Geisewite of Loganton. Her husband, Evan Geisewite, 29, was in the passenger seat. All three were pulled from the wreckage by emergency crews.

Evan was pronounced dead at the hospital. Amanda, who was 20 weeks pregnant, suffered multiple fractures and later lost their unborn son, Boone Charles, during surgery.

Meyer Arrested And Charged

Meyer was taken into custody on Friday, May 2, and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Heidi Wright. He remains at the Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail.

He is charged with:

Felony Murder of the Third Degree.

Felony Murder of Unborn Child.

Felony Aggravated Assault (2 counts).

Felony Aggravated Assault of Unborn Child.

Felony Homicide by Vehicle While DUI.

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI (2 counts).

Felony Homicide by Vehicle.

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle (2 counts).

Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (12 counts).

Misdemeanor DUI (5 counts involving alcohol and drugs).

Multiple traffic violations.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Remembering Evan Geisewite

Evan Daniel Geisewite, 29, was a man of faith, a husband, and a father of two sons—Parker David and Boone Charles. He was born and raised in Pennsylvania, Evan graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 2014 before earning his CDL from C.P.I. and co-owning Rig and Dig, LLC with Amanda, according to his obituary published by Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. and Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory.

He was known for his friendly smile, passion for mentoring youth at Big Woods Bible Church, and his love of the outdoors, especially snowmobiling and ATV rides with his son, Parker. His obituary describes him as a joyful and humble man who “brought that smile with him” everywhere he went.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at Big Woods Bible Church in Lock Haven.

GoFundMe And Upcoming Bingo Fundraiser

A verified GoFundMe campaign titled “In Memory of Evan Geisewite” has raised more than $49,000 to support Amanda and Parker. Donations can also be made directly to Big Woods Bible Church at bigwoods.org, noting "Geisewite" in the memo.

A community bingo fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 1 Piper Way in Lock Haven to benefit Amanda and Parker.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.