Donti Jackson, 21, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony escape, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and other related offenses, following the incident at 7032 Vista Drive in Tobyhanna, police said.

Officers were called to the home for a welfare check requested by a social services agency at 12:57 a.m., Chief Wagner reported. Family members outside the residence told police that Jackson had gotten into a verbal argument with a relative before pulling out a gun, pointing it at multiple family members, and holding one at gunpoint, preventing anyone from leaving.

After the family escaped safely, officers set up a perimeter around the house and attempted to negotiate with Jackson, who refused to come out, police said. Eventually, Jackson jumped out of a side window and fled into the surrounding area.

A police K9 unit tracked him down within several hundred yards of the residence, and he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Search warrants have been executed at the home to locate physical evidence, police said.

Jackson faces charges including:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Felony Escape.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.

Misdemeanor Unlawful Restraint.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot.

His preliminary arraignment and hearing details were not immediately available.

