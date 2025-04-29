Decomposed Female Body Found In Woods: Berks DA

The grim find was made around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 28, in a wooded area off Route 176 between the Green Hills and Route 724 exits, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators from Cumru Township Police and Berks County Detectives confirmed the remains were human and appeared to be female. Police say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and may have been there “for a long period of time.”

A grid search of the area was conducted, and all evidence was carefully collected and transported for further forensic analysis.

The case is being jointly investigated by Cumru Township Police and Berks County Detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or Cumru Township Police at 610-777-9595. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913, by texting ALERTBERKS and your tip to 847411, or using the ALERTBERKS mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.