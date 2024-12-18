The incident began when officers spotted a stolen Toyota Camry on Cotton Street around 8:01 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, as detailed in the DA's release. When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Davius Manuel Ortiz, fled on foot, leading police through alleys and backyards.

During the chase, Ortiz reportedly fired at least seven shots at officers and nearby vehicles. One vehicle, which was occupied at the time, was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Police say Ortiz broke into multiple homes on Cotton Street while attempting to evade capture. He was eventually apprehended as he exited a residence. Investigators recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number inside one of the homes Ortiz entered.

The stolen vehicle had been reported missing just one day earlier. Ortiz was treated for a wrist injury sustained while fleeing and was then transported to Berks County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million.

Ortiz faces several charges, including:

Criminal attempt-homicide

Criminal attempt-homicide of a law enforcement officer

Aggravated assault

Recklessly endangering another person

Firearms violations

No officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

