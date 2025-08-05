Fair 85°

David Spry Charged For Sending Sexual Material To NY Child

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit material to a child in Clifton Park, New York, State Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Photo Credit: New York State Police
David R. Spry, 38, of Saylorburg, PA, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 4, following a child endangerment investigation, according to authorities.

The case began on June 20 when troopers received a report that a minor under the age of 17 was being sent inappropriate sexual content via social media. Investigators determined Spry was the individual behind the messages, which were allegedly sent while the victim was in Clifton Park, the release detailed.

Spry was processed at SP Clifton Park and had a preliminary arraignment before the Clifton Park Town Court. He was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department, police said.

The case is being handled by New York State Police Troop G, under the command of Major Christopher T. Gilroy.

