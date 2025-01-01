Colin James Best, 39, has been charged with sexual abuse of children, invasion of privacy, corruption of minors, furnishing liquor to minors, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of children, according to Williamsport police.

The investigation began on Aug. 14, 2024, when a 17-year-old girl reported that Best had provided her and a 16-year-old girl with alcohol and marijuana at a home on Grace Street. After consuming the substances, the teen said she fell asleep on the couch but woke to find Best tugging at her pants and walking away with his phone, authorities said.

Suspecting that Best had taken inappropriate photos, police obtained a search warrant for his phone. Inside, they found over a dozen videos showing Best giving alcohol to minors, secretly filming their genitals, and possessing other child sexual abuse material, investigators said.

Best was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Solomon on Dec. 23 and denied bail. He remains in the Lycoming County Prison, police said.

