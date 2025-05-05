Claue Schreffler, 10, Swept Away In Susquehanna River As Mom Jumps In After: Search Continues

Claue Schreffler Algofera was one of three children playing in the water just above the Hepburn Dam around 11 a.m. when all three were suddenly pulled into the rushing current, according to South Williamsport Fire Department officials.

Two boys managed to make it to shore—one on his own and the other with help from a passerby and borough police. But Claue vanished underwater.

Her mother, Michelle Schreffler, jumped into the river after her daughter but was swept over the dam, officials said. She was rescued by a police officer who had responded to a 911 call and pulled ashore. Both she and the two boys were taken to UPMC Williamsport for treatment.

A concerned passerby had reportedly seen the children moments before and warned authorities that the play appeared dangerous, according to fire officials.

Extensive Search Efforts Continue

First responders from multiple fire departments launched an extensive search Sunday, deploying boats, sonar equipment, and drones to scan the river. Despite hours of effort, Claue was not found before the search was paused Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the search resumed. A boat and crew slowly scanned the river just above the dam, while South Williamsport Mayor Marlin Angelo and fire officials observed from the shore.

A Sister’s Plea And A Community In Mourning

Claue’s sister, Jordyn Schreffler, has been sharing updates and photos of the missing girl online.

"My family and I are all hoping for a miracle. We just want our little girl home," she wrote. "I love you sissy, so much. Please come home."

A community prayer circle was held Sunday night near the recycling plant in South Williamsport.

Claue was last seen near the dam at Front and Winthrop Streets. Her family described her as joyful and full of life.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Claue around the time of the incident is asked to contact South Williamsport Borough Police immediately.

