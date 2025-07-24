Christian Vazquez-Perez, 30, was taken into custody when detectives served a search warrant at his home on the 500 block of Mulberry Street around 9:20 a.m., the DA’s Drug Task Force said.

Inside, authorities seized:

220 packets of fentanyl,

A fully loaded Palmetto State Armory 9mm semi-automatic pistol,

An Ohaus digital scale,

Packaging materials,

A small bag containing suspected cocaine,

$334 in suspected drug money,

Two cell phones.

The total estimated street value of the drugs was about $2,500, detectives said.

Vazquez-Perez was arrested at the scene and transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Processing Center, where he was fingerprinted and photographed. He is currently awaiting preliminary arraignment on the following charges:

Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

Felony Possession of Fentanyl and Cocaine.

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Felony Persons Not to Possess Firearms.

The investigation began in May after detectives received tips about drug sales at Vazquez-Perez’s address, officials said. A search warrant was signed by Magisterial District Justice Kyley L. Scott and covered both his body and residence.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913, texting ALERTBERKS and your tip to 847411, or using the ALERTBERKS mobile app

