The fire broke out in the 700 block of White Bear Road in Robeson Township around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 28, according to the Robeson Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Geigertown Fire Chief arrived first and confirmed a working house fire, police said. Three victims were pulled from the home by responding crews and transported to Reading Hospital.

Two of those victims — identified as 74-year-old Charles S. Lauck Sr. and 54-year-old Charles S. Lauck Jr. — were pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Phyllis Lauck, the wife and mother of the victims, was also injured and remains hospitalized. Her current condition has not been released, but family members have said she was badly hurt.

Three firefighters were injured during the response. All were initially taken to Reading Hospital, with two later transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital’s burn center. Several other firefighters were treated at the scene for unspecified injuries, police said. Those hospitalized are expected to be released soon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Robeson Township Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office. The area of focus is currently outside the home, authorities said.

Fire companies from across Berks and Lancaster counties responded to the scene, including crews from Gibraltar, Geigertown, Monocacy, Mount Penn, Lower Alsace, Brecknock, Earl Township, Shillington, Brownstown, Twin Valley, Exeter Township, Birdsboro-Union, Cumru Township, West Reading, and Boyertown Fire Rescue. EMS units from Tower Direct, Penn State Life Lion, and the City of Reading Fire Department, as well as officers from Caernarvon Township Police, also assisted.

