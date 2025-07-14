Carlos Liciaga, 43, lied on gun purchase forms and bought 24 handguns since 2011, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced on Monday, July 14.

The charges stem from an April 27 shots-fired call in Spring Township, detectives explained. Cops found a Glock 10mm near Wilson School Court. It belonged to Liciaga, though he wasn’t linked to the gunfire itself.

That gun led the Berks Gun Violence Reduction Task Force to dig deeper—and what they found was alarming.

Nine of Liciaga’s guns have been recovered by police. Eight were tied to crimes committed by other people, according to the DA.

Liciaga allegedly lied about his address and county of residence on ATF Form 4473—paperwork all gun buyers must sign under penalty of felony charges.

He’s now facing 13 felonies for making false written statements to purchase, transfer, or deliver firearms. He surrendered to authorities on Monday and is pending arraignment.

“This arrest sends a clear message,” DA Adams said. “We will not tolerate individuals who exploit the legal firearm purchasing systems to arm criminals and fuel violence in our communities.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or submit a tip via the ALERTBERKS app or by texting ALERTBERKS and your tip to 847411.

