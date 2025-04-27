Burning Body Found Along PA Road: Police

Firefighters with the Hazleton City Fire Department were called to the area of Club 40 Road and East Broad Street around 7:01 a.m. for what was reported as a burning mannequin, according to the department.

When firefighters arrived, they made a disturbing discovery — it was not a mannequin, but a human body, police said. Hazleton City Police were immediately called to the scene.

The Hazleton City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Investigation Unit are actively investigating the case.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, gender, or cause of death.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance footage or information to contact 911 or submit a tip through the department’s Crimewatch page.

Police plan to hold a press briefing later today to release additional information, with the time and location to be announced.

Officials stressed that any details not coming directly from the Hazleton City Police Department should be considered unofficial.

