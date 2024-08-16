Kristopher W. Tanner also was charged with criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, and indecent assault, according to a joint release from the Reading police and Berks County District Attorney.

He was identified by investigators who noticed the unique tattoo visible on his right forearm in some of the videos. Additionally, investigators recognized that the background in these digital videos appeared to be the interior of the defendant’s apartment. Lastly, investigators were able to positively identify a child who was observed in the videos, they said.

On Aug. 7, a forensic interview was conducted with the child from the digital videos. The victim disclosed that they had spent time at the defendant’s residence and that the Defendant had acted sexually inappropriately in their presence.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Tanner was taken into custody and charged with additional criminal offenses including, Manufacturing Child Pornography, Indecent Assault, Criminal Use of a Communications Facility, Corruption of Minors, and Indecent Exposure, the DA said.

Also Thursday, Tanner was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Carissa L. Johnson and was committed to the Berks County Jail on $150,000 bail.

