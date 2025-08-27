Ashley D. Snook, 37, of Cedar Lane in Mill Hall, has pleaded guilty to opening fire with a 9mm pistol just steps from Central Mountain Middle and Mill Hall Elementary School during a domestic incident on the morning of Wednesday, May 28, prosecutors said.

One of her shots struck a nearby parked car, prompting both schools to immediately lock down.

Pennsylvania State Police rushed to the scene around 11:12 a.m. and found Snook still at the home. She was taken into custody and the gun was recovered without further incident, authorities said.

The lockdown triggered immediate notifications to parents, and the shooting caused “significant and understandable public alarm,” District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

Snook appeared in Clinton County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 26, and pleaded guilty to:

Felony Terroristic Threats – Causing Serious Public Inconvenience.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

Judge Michael F. Salisbury scheduled sentencing for Oct. 14, when statements will be heard from the adult male victim and officials with Keystone Central School District.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.