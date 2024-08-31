Anthony Gilbert-Brown, 29, a federal inmate incarcerated at FCI Schuylkill in Minersville, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 28 by a federal grand jury on the charge of possession of a weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment charges Gilbert-Brown with possessing a prohibited object designed to be used as a weapon, commonly known as a “shank," according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Special Investigative Services of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is up to five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Gilbert-Brown had been arrested in 2018 for driving his vehicle at a police officer, according to the York Daily Record.

York City Police Officer Bradley Engle fired at the vehicle after he was nearly hit, according to Pennsylvania State Police and an affidavit of probable cause. Gilbert-Brown put his car into reverse, struck a light pole and a police vehicle, and then stopped, the outlet reported.

Police found two guns, suspected drugs, drug-dealing paraphernalia and $560 cash inside the car, charging documents stated, according to YDR.

