Aiden was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, near the 2800 block of Old Berwick Road in Bloomsburg, Scott Township Police said. His home is located in the 2900 block of the same road.

Aiden was described as an Asian male, standing four feet tall, weighing 44 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he had autism spectrum disorder, was non-verbal, and may have been confused or unable to communicate, putting him at special risk of harm. At the time, he was wearing an orange t-shirt and Bluey pajama bottoms.

Initial reports suggested Aiden may have been located safely, but police later confirmed that was not the case. Search crews continued scouring the neighborhood and river for the boy throughout Saturday and into Sunday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aiden’s body was discovered in the Susquehanna River about a half mile south of his home, Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said. He was spotted by the State Police Aviation Unit and recovered by underwater search teams.

Reese ruled the cause of death as accidental drowning.

In a statement, Scott Township Police said:

“Unfortunately we did not have the turn out we had all hoped for. Aiden’s body has been recovered in the river and his family has been notified. We are deeply saddened with this outcome and all of our thoughts are with his family at this time. Thank you all for all the help and we are thankful for everyone that came out to help in each and every way.”

Authorities had urged the public to call 911 or Scott Township Police at 570-784-6300 with any information during the search.

Editor's Note: Ha's age was originally reported by the police as 6 years old, but they later issued a correction stating that he was 7 years old.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.