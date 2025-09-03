Active Firefighter James ‘Jimmy’ Smargiassi Dies After 39 Years Of Service: Officials

James “Jimmy” Smargiassi served as a Lieutenant and Captain during his decades of dedication to the department. Known for mentoring new firefighters, Smargiassi helped guide many of them through their first fires, officials said.

“He taught many of the guys here the ropes,” the department wrote in a tribute. “He enjoyed helping the community and being with his fire department family.”

Smargiassi was a constant presence at community events, always volunteering, lending a hand, and lightening the mood.

“He always made everyone smile and laugh no matter the situation,” fire officials said. “His legacy will live on here within our hearts and department forever.”

The department concluded with a message of respect and remembrance:

“Thank you, Jimmy, for all of your years of service. God Bless You, and Rest Easy. We will take it from here, Brother.”

