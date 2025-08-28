Aaron J. Andre, 49, of Reading, was charged with simple assault and official oppression following an investigation by Berks County Detectives.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 25, when Andre was assigned to operate the department’s prisoner transport van. Around 8:54 p.m., he was dispatched to the 500 block of McClellan Street for a domestic assault incident involving a combative 16-year-old boy, according to the release.

The teen, who had assaulted a sibling and fought with responding officers, was taken to Tower Health Reading Hospital for evaluation. At about 9:02 p.m., when Andre attempted to remove him from the transport van, the juvenile acted aggressively, prosecutors said.

Andre allegedly responded by punching the boy several times and slamming his head against the inside wall of the van. At the time, the teen was handcuffed behind his back and secured with a seat belt.

The DA’s Office said Andre was charged on Thursday, Aug. 28, with both misdemeanor offenses. A summons to appear before Magisterial District Court #23-2-02 has been issued.

