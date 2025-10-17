44 Neglected Dogs Rescued From RV In Reading: ARL

Humane police officers with ARL’s Department of Animal Protection responded to Grace Street, where they found 44 small terrier-type dogs living in unsanitary conditions, according to the release.

The dogs were described as dirty, matted, and trembling. All were removed from the RV on Thursday, officials said.

With help from the Pennsylvania SPCA, 38 of the dogs were transported to PSPCA’s Chest Springs location overnight. The remaining six dogs went into foster care through ARL.

“While the ARL is fully equipped with the skilled personnel, facilities, and industry expertise to respond to cases like this at a moment's notice, these situations are extremely taxing on our shelter and significantly disrupt the delicate system of our day-to-day operations,” ARL CEO Ashley Mikulsky said.

“We could not be more grateful to the Good Samaritan who alerted us to this case and to PSPCA for stepping in to help us at a moment's notice,” Mikulsky continued.

ARL said its shelter is now at full capacity. Officials are asking the public to help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to cover the animals’ medical care, food, and housing.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

