Trooper Injured Along With 2 Others When Truck Slams Into Lancaster Home and Fabric: PSP

The crash happened around 5:04 p.m. as the Troop J, Lancaster trooper was responding with lights and sirens to a separate crash in Paradise Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The trooper, driving an unmarked silver Ford SUV patrol unit, was traveling east on Lincoln Highway East when a white box truck entered from the north side near the 2800 block, police said. The truck pulled directly into the trooper’s path, and the SUV struck the passenger side cab.

The impact spun the truck around and sent it crashing into the front of Lancaster Home and Fabric, damaging the building and pinning a female employee inside. Other people in the store quickly freed her before emergency crews arrived.

The employee sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation, where she was later released.

The box truck’s driver, an adult male, and a female passenger were also hospitalized. The driver was released the same evening, while the passenger remains in the hospital with serious injuries, PSP said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lancaster General Hospital before being released later that night.

The Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit photographed the scene, while a Pennsylvania Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit reconstructed the crash.

Lincoln Highway East was closed for several hours as crews cleared the wreckage, Ronks Fire Company reported.

