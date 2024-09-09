Chief Tracy L. Tomlinson, 57, of Kirkwood, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to his obituary posted on Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.'s website. He was born in West Grove and was a graduate of Solanco High School.

The Robert Fulton Fire Company explained his career as follows:

"He became a member of Robert Fulton Fire Company in September of 1983, joining when he was just 17 years old, and has held every line officers position throughout the years including the fire chiefs position from 2013 - 2017."

The Quarryville Fire Department said his career went back even further starting at QFD before he graduated high school.

During his time fighting fires, he worked at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun in Harford County, MD, and Cochranville Fire Company, as stated in his obituary.

He is survived by his father Russell E. Tomlinson of Kirkwood and his son Austin J. Tomlinson of Delaware.

The GoFundMe launched to help his family had the following written about the Chief:

"Tracy was well know throughout Lancaster County, Pa, Cecil and Harford County MD through his time in the fire service [...]Tracy’s carried a legacy with him giving countless hours and many years of service to the public in many areas and enjoyed every bit of it! It’s time we return the favor and help his son Austin give his dad the farewell he deserves."

